JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,997,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $305,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

BAM opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.