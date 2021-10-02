JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $237.50 Million Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $237,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,474,000 after purchasing an additional 513,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $105.50 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,360,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,446 shares of company stock worth $15,974,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.