JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates C$35.00 Price Target for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price target on Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

TSE:LAC opened at C$27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.92. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

