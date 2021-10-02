JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

