JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 102,609 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,210,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $266,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $973,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IDEX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of IDEX by 31.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 22.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 44.2% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IEX opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average is $219.72. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

