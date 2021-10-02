JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 36,667 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.72% of Alleghany worth $251,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alleghany by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 49.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Alleghany by 16.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Alleghany by 28.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 34,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Alleghany by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE Y opened at $631.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $657.93 and its 200-day moving average is $670.88. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $515.94 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

