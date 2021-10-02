JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) to “Overweight”

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,136 shares of company stock worth $1,574,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 111,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

