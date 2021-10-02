Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CA Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

