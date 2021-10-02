KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

VNQ opened at $103.22 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

