KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,089 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

