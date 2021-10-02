KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after buying an additional 259,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

