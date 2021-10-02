KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $279.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $183.41 and a one year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average is $276.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.