KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,854,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $149.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

