KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,597 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

