KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

KDDI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. 61,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.07.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.