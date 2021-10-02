KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
KDDI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. 61,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.07.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
