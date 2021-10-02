Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 2,504 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,669. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $483.08 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.73 and a 1 year high of $521.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.