Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 7,741 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 73.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

