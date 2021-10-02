Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 2.63% of Spartacus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,096,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,272,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,063,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMTS stock remained flat at $$10.12 on Friday. 36,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,622. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

