Kepos Capital LP Buys 436,475 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) by 493.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,475 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGNU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DGNU remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,738. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

