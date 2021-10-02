Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 675,000 ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 731.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,681,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,357,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,767,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,423,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,905,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STWO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 201,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,196. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

