Kepos Capital LP Has $5.54 Million Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $121,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBTU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 12,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,266. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

