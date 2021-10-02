Kepos Capital LP Sells 85,900 Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLRMU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,511,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,446,000.

Shares of CLRMU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,408. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

