Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

PPRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. Kering has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

