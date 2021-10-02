Kesko Oyj (KKOYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6271 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of KKOYY opened at $16.98 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

