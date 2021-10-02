Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $380.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.00. The company has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.45.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

