Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,525,000 after buying an additional 483,060 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

