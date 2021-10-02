Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $84.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

