Keybank National Association OH Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $28,654,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

