Keybank National Association OH Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in ONEOK by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,367,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

