Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.74 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

