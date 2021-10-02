Keybank National Association OH Sells 132 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $199.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

