Keybank National Association OH Sells 40 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.83.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD opened at $1,389.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,527.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,373.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.60 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

