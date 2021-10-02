KeyCorp Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $30.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

