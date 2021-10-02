King Wealth Sells 3,968 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

King Wealth cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 338,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $9,821,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 31.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

