Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Kingfisher stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 41,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,278. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

