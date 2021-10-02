Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on KGSPY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

KGSPY stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

