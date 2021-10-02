Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Shares of KNSL opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

