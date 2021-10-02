KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.68.

NYSE KREF opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

