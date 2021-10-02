KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,659.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,445 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2,687.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $335.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.