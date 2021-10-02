KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $22.76. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 1,854 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 7,305 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $183,063.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

