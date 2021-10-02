Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 86,932 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.83 per share, for a total transaction of $8,330,693.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 30,685 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.39 per share, with a total value of $2,896,357.15.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 57,501 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $5,365,418.31.

On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $7,324,218.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 14.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

