Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 35.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PHG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.