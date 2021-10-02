Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $183.41 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.