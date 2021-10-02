L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
AIQUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th.
OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
