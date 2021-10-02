L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.