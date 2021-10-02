Lamden (TAU) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Lamden has a market cap of $10.31 million and $226,501.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

