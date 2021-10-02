Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

