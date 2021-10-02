Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.70). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on LRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,147,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,202,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

