Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down to $17.07

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.67. Latham Group shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 505 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

