Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

SWIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

