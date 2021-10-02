Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 56,300 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $171,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

